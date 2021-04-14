Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.67. 25,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

