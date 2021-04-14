Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.89

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and traded as high as $96.23. Hitachi shares last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 25,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

