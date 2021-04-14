Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Hits $227.79 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Hive has a market capitalization of $227.79 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001795 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,061,540 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.