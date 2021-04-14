Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HIMR opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

