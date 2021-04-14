Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.