HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 166.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of HollyFrontier worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HFC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

