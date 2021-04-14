HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of HollyFrontier worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

