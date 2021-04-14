Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.