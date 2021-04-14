HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,124.03

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.03 ($14.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($15.60). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 454,782 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.03. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

