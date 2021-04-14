HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of HomeStreet worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

