Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

