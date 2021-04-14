Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $244.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.
NYSE HON traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.19. 24,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,334. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $229.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.