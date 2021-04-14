Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $244.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

NYSE HON traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.19. 24,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,334. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $229.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

