HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. HOQU has a total market cap of $416,717.92 and $52,643.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

