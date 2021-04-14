Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HMN opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $24,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

