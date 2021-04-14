Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

