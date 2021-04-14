Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

