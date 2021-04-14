Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 21% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

