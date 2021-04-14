HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HP traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 27161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 33.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 49,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

