H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,187 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of H&R Block worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after buying an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 619,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 454,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

