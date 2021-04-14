HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 20% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $18.56 million and $47,884.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,373.76 or 1.00111518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00460608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.36 or 0.00324405 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.77 or 0.00726293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00122740 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003678 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.