Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 227,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,970,504. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.