Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. 141,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,629. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74.

