Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

