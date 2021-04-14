Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,001. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

