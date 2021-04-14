Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

