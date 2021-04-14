Hudson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 6.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BMAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.