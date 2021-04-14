Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,827. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

