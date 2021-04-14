Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

BAC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 1,578,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,078,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

