Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $215,062. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

HSON opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of -47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Hudson Global has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $19.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.