Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.