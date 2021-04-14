Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 61.6% in March

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 102,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,231. The company has a market capitalization of $402.36 million and a P/E ratio of 766.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Huize has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

