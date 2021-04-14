Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.95 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

