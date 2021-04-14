Humanscape Tops One Day Volume of $76,099.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $100.84 million and approximately $76,099.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

