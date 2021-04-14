Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

HBAN opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

