Huntington National Bank Buys 10,389 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 791.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

