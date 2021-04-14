Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

