Huntington National Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $286,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

