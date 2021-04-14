Huntington National Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

