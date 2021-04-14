Huntington National Bank Has $4.58 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

