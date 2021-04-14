Huntington National Bank Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

