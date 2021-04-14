Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

