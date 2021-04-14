Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of M/I Homes worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.