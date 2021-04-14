Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,088,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.76. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

