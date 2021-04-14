Huntington National Bank Sells 1,885 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 208,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.