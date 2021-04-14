Huntington National Bank Sells 230 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $498.14 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

