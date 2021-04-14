Huntington National Bank Sells 466 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.54.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

