Huntington National Bank Sells 5,258 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

