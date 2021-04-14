Huntington National Bank Sells 6,899 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

