Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

