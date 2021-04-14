Huobi Token Market Cap Reaches $3.79 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

